Vikings pull away from Redmen

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — It was the calm before the storm.

The Symmes Valley Vikings and Rock Hill Redmen had a good, relatively normal game going for three quarters.

But the two teams combined for 44 points in the fourth quarter as the Vikings went on to post a 68-52 win over the Redmen on Saturday.

Levi Best hit a 3-pointer as four different players scored for the Vikings who led just 9-8.

Noah Doddridge had 4 points for the Redmen,

Ethan Patterson, Dilen Caldwell and Best all hit 3-pointers as the Vikings got their offense going in the second quarter and grabbed a 30-20 halftime lead.

Best had 5 points and Caden Brammer scored 4 to lead the balanced offense in the quarter.

Doddridge had 4 more points and Victor Day hit a 3-pointer for Rock Hill (5-9).

The Redmen tried to start a comeback in the third quarter as Braydon Malone, Lane Smith and Doddridge all scored 4 points and cut the deficit to 42-34.

Best hit another trifecta and scored 7 of the Vikings’ 12 points in the quarter for the Vikings (12-2).

But then came the wild and explosive fourth quarter.

The Vikings were 7-of-10 from the foul line in the quarter with Webb — who had 7 points — making 5-of-6 and Caldwell 2-for-2 as he scored 6 points.

Logan Justice hit a trey and had 5 points and Brammer had 4 points as the Vikings scored 26 points in the quarter.

Rock Hill had 18 points in the quarter as Owen Hankins score 7 points, Doddridge hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 and Trenton Williams buried a trifecta.

Best led the Vikings with 17 points along with 3 steals. Webb had 12 points and hauled down 16 rebounds while Brammer got 10 points, 5 boards and 2 steals.

Rock Hill was led by Doddridge with 17 p points with Hankins scoring 10 and Smith 9.

Rock Hill will host Portsmouth on Tuesday and Symmes Valley goes to Western for an SOC showdown on Friday.

Sym. Valley 9 21 12 26 = 68

Rock Hill 8 12 14 18 = 52

SYMMES VALLEY (12-2): Caden Brammer 5 0 0-0 10, Ethan Patterson 2 1 0-0 7, Delen Caldwell 2 1 2-3 9, Brayden Webb 3 0 6-9 12, Levi Best 4 3 0-1 17, Logan Justice 2 1 0-0 7, Grayson Walsh 2 0 2-2 6. Totals: 26-54 10-16 68. 3-pt goals: 6-13. Rebounds: 8-O, 25-D = 33 (Webb 16, Walsh 5, Brammer 5). Assists: 3 (Webb 2). Steals: 8 (Best 3, Brammer 2). Blocks: 3 (Justice 3). Turnovers: 14. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (5-9): Noah Doddridge 7 1 0-0 17, Owen Hankins 4 0 2-3 10, Brayden Adams 3 0 0-0 6, Trenton Williams 0 1 0-0 3, Victor Day 0 1 0-0 3, Braydon Malone 2 0 -0 4, Lane Smith 4 0 1-4 9. Totals: 23 3-9 52. 3-pt goals: 3. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.