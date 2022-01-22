Webb, Vikings roll past Bobcats

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

FRANKLIN FURNACE — When the Symmes Valley Vikings decided they needed to get a big lead, they went to their big man.

The Vikings turned to 6-foot-3 sophomore center Brayden Webb in the third quarter to turn a 10-point lead into a 20-point lead as they beat the Green Bobcats 74-48 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Friday.

Webb finished with 21 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals as the Vikings continued to lead the SOC at 8-1. They are 11-2 overall.

Ethan Patterson had 12 points and 7 rebounds and Levi Best added 10 points and 4 steals.

Levi Sampson scored 16, Abe McBeen 12 and Gabe McBee 10 to the Bobcats.

Best scored 6 points and Ethan Patterson hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points as the Vikings took a 19-11 lead.

Levi Sampson and Abe McBee had 4 points each for Green (6-7, 5-3).

Caden Brammer and Patterson combine for 7 of the Vikings 11 points in the second quarter and the lead was 30-20 at the half.

Sampson had 5 points including 3-of-6 at the line in the quarter.

The Vikings began to pound the ball inside as Brayden Webb scored 12 points and Grayson Walsh added 6 points from the outside as the lead ballooned to 54-32.

Dilen Caldwell and Braden Corn each hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points and the Vikings connected on 6-of-9 from the foul line in the fourth quarter as they outscored Green 20-16.

Sampson scored 5 points, McBee 4 points and Levi Waddell hit a 3-pointer for the Bobcats.

The Vikings play at Rock Hill on Saturday and visit second place Western next Friday in n SOC showdown.

Sym. Valley 19 11 24 20 = 74

Green 11 9 12 16 = 48

SYMMES VALLEY (11-2, 8-1): Levi Ross 0 0 0-0 0, Caden Brammer 3 0 2-2 8, Ethan Patterson 4 1 1-2 12, Delen Caldwell 2 1 0-0 7, Brayden Webb 9 0 3-4 21, Aleck Beckett 0 0 0-0 0, Levi Best 0 0 0-0 0, Levi Best 5 0 0-0 10, Josh Saunders 0 0 0-0 0, Braden Corn 1 1 0-0 5, Nick Strow 0 0 0-0 0, Logan Justice 0 0 0-1 0, Grayson Walsh 4 0 3-6 11. Totals: 31-70 9-15 74. 3-pt goals: 3-14. Rebounds: 16-O, 24-D = 48 (Webb 8, Patterson 7). Assists: 13 (Brammer 4, Webb 3). Steals: 11 (Best 4, Webb 4). Blocks: 3 (Patterson, Justice, Beckett). Turnovers: 14. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.

GREEN (6-7, 5-3): Logan Waddell 0 0 0-0 0, Levi Sampson 5 0 6-8 16, Levi Blevins 1 1 1-2 6, Gabe McBree 3 1 1-2 10, Levi Waddell 0 1 0-0 3, Abe McBee 6 0 0-0 12, Nathaniel Brannigan 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 3 9-14 48. Fouls: 16.