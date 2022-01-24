Catherine Kisor

July 30, 1934–Jan. 20, 2022

Catherine Marie “Katy” Kisor, 87, of Ironton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at The Lantern at Morning Pointe, Russell, Kentucky.

Mrs. Kisor was born July 30, 1934, in Ironton, a daughter to the late John and Florence (McFarling) Dunnington.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Kisor, whom she married Jan. 11, 1974.

Mrs. Kisor was a graduate of Ironton High School.

She retired in 1975 from Armco after 23 years and also from KYOVA in 2019.

She was a member of the Betta Sigma Phi and Central Christian Church in Ironton, where she played the piano/organ since she was 12 years old.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Martha Lee Cassell and Evelyn English; and grandson, Timothy John Knipp.

Those left to cherish her memory are five children, Carolyn (Timothy) Knipp, Donna (Dave) Rowe, Kathy (Donnie) Smith, Patricia (Chuck) Jones and Tim Kisor; grandchildren, Tracy Ferguson, Butch Knipp, Danine Rowe, David Rowe, Beth Kisor, Brittany Walters, Ethan Kisor and Zach Kisor; special niece, Joan Gray; special nephews, John (Nancy) English and Bob (Joyce) Cassell; 10 great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Saturday at Central Christian Church, 1541 S. Seventh S., Ironton, with Pastor Willie Purdee and Pastor Keith Brown officiating.

Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery

Visitation will be Saturday, 9:30 a.m. until time of the service at the church.

To offer the Kisor family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.