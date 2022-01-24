ODOT issues construction update for week

The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

State Route 7 / State Route 527 Lighting upgrade – Work is set to begin on a project to upgrade lighting at the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 527. Most work will be completed using shoulder closures only, however some temporary lane closures may be necessary.

Solida Road Roundabout Improvement – Principal construction on this project has been completed. Remaining work will be performed using temporary lane restrictions. At least one, 12-foot lane will be maintained throughout construction on Solida Road.

U.S. 52 Bridge Repair and Maintenance – Principal construction on this project has been completed. Additional single lane closures on U.S. 52 may be necessary to complete remaining work including joint sealing and pavement profiling at the State Route 93 interchange. At least one lane of U.S. 52 will be maintained in each direction at all times.

State Route 243 Bridge Replacement – Principal construction on this project has been completed and the road is open with no restrictions. Any remaining work will be performed using temporary lane closures with traffic maintained using flaggers as needed.

State Route 775 Double Bridge Replacement – Principal construction on this project has been completed and the roadway has reopened as of September 28. All remaining work will be completed using temporary lane closures, with traffic maintained using flaggers as needed.

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.