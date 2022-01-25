James Lewis

April 10, 1944 — Jan. 23, 2022

James E. “Jim” Lewis, 77, of Ironton, passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, surrounded by his family and loved ones, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Jim was born April 10, 1944, in Mingo County, West Virginia; a son to the late Jack Lewis and Sylvia Adkins Lewis DiMarzo.

Jim attended Ironton High School and was a retired molder for Dayton Malleable. Jim was the former owner of Jim’s Bar and Grill in Ironton. He was an avid gardener, enjoyed flea markets and loved his animals. Jim was a member of the Moose, VFW, Elks and Eagles.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack E. and Ward “Sonny” Lewis; a

sister, Sharon K. Lewis; and a stepfather, Sandy DiMarzo.

He is survived by a son, James Eric and Linda Lewis, of Ironton; two daughters, Julie (Dean) Webb and Mary Jane (Harry Donald) Bailey, both of Ironton; a brother, Thomas (Nancy) Lewis, of Ironton;

two sisters-in-law, Barbara Lewis, of Reynoldsburg, and Sherry Lewis, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas; his companion, Geraldine Newsome, of Worthington, Kentucky; nine grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Terry Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be noon until time of the service at the funeral home on Friday.

