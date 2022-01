Kimberly Shears

Kimberly “Kimber” Carol Shears, 58, of Ironton, died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Community Hospice of Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home on Saturday.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.