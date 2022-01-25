Richard Hunt

April 9, 1948 — Jan. 25, 2022

Richard Lee Hunt, 73, of Kitts Hill, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at his residence.

Richard was born April 9, 1948, in Ironton, a son to the late Herman Alden Hunt and Emily (Wilson) Hunt.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Beverly (Pancake) Hunt, whom he married May 3, 1968.

Richard was a 1966 graduate of Rock Hill High School and proudly serviced in the Army Nation Guard from 1968 until 1974. He retired in 2010 from CSX, where he worked as a laborer/welder and previously worked for National Mines and the Allied Signal.

Richard enjoyed fishing and woodworking. Richard was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother, he enjoyed spending as much time as he could with his family, especially his grandchildren. Richard was a faithful member of Trinity Baptist Church, where he was a Sunday School teacher.

In addition to his wife, those left to cherish his memory are two daughters, Kristy Johnson and Brenda Roach, both of Kitts Hill; two sons-in-law, Jay Johnson and Brian Roach, both of Kitts Hill; two sisters, Sheri (Jerry) Sites, of Ironton, and Jennie White, of Willow Wood; two brothers, Butch Hunt, of Ironton, and Edward (Linda) Hunt, of Kitts Hill; four grandchildren, Zachary (Ashley) Johnson, Derek (Arizona) Roach, Katie (Jonah) Cox and Blake (Kelli) Roach; and four great grandchildren, plus one on the way, Brodee and Brynlee Cox, Maizely and Blakely Roach and Cameron Johnson.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. 6th Street, Ironton, with Pastor Mike Huff and Pastor Chris Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be noon until time of the service at the funeral home on Friday.

To offer condolences to the Hunt family, please visit: wwwtracybrammerfh.com