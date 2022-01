ASHLAND, Ky. — The Ashland Community and Technical College Board of Directors will meet on Microsoft Teams at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 3.

The meeting will be accessible online under the provisions of the Kentucky General Assembly SB150 and the Kentucky Attorney General through an Opinion of the Attorney General, OAG 20-05.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/37pmn2h4 to join the meeting.