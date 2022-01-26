Gloria Wilson and James Wilson

Gloria Wilson

June 9, 1952 — Jan. 20, 2022

James Wilson

Jan. 2, 1949 — Jan. 20, 2022

Gloria Jean Wilson, 69, and James Lee Wilson, 72, of Ironton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at their residence.

Gloria was born June 9, 1952 in Huntington, West Virginia. She is the daughter of the late Billy Alton Rose, Sr. and Gloria Schneider Henry. She was a former CNA for Sunset Nursing Home in Coal Grove. She was of the Baptist faith.

James was born Jan. 2, 1949 in Huntington, West Virginia, the son of the late Alvin and Margaret Wilson. James was a self-employed Auto Mechanic and Carpenter. He was also of the Baptist faith.

In addition to both of their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wilson were preceded in death by a daughter, Gloria Jean Annetta Wilson; and a brother, Billy Alton Rose, Jr.

They were survived by a son and daughter-in-law, James and Rhonda Wilson, II of Greenville, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Aaron Wilson, Michael Bias, James Wilson III, Jacob Wilson and Joshua Wilson; three sisters, Patti Beaman, of Huntington, West Virgina, Bette Trador, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and Marsha Webb, of Huntington, West Virginia; and three great-grandchildren, Taylor Jo, Caroline and James “Jay” IV.

Memorial Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at Original Glorious Church, 1516 10th Ave., Huntington, West Virginia 25701 with Elder George Scott officiating.

