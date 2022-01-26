Kenneth Daniels

Kenneth Lee Daniels, 67, of Ironton, died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at a local nursing home facility.

Graveside service will be 4 p.m. Saturday in Wilgus-Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Aaron Childers officiating. Visitation will be from 2:30-3:30 pm Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St., Ironton, with burial following directly after.

