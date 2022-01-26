Kenneth Daniels

Kenneth Lee Daniels, 67, of Ironton, died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at a local nursing home facility.

Graveside service will be 4 p.m. Saturday in Wilgus-Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Aaron Childers officiating. Visitation will be from 2:30-3:30 pm Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St., Ironton, with burial following directly after.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the Daniels family with arrangements. To offer condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.