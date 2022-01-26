Warren Estes

Warren Emilio Estes, 64, of South Charleston, West Virginia, died Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at home. He is survived by his wife, Trienna Greene Estes.

Private family services will be held Saturday at Institute Church of the Nazarene, 212 Washington Ave., Institute, WV 25112. Masks are mandatory for those attending the services. Cards and donations may be sent to 307 Montrose Dr., South Charleston, WV 25303.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. A link to the service will be provided by the family through social media.