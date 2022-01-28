Agency helps kids get new winter coats

Available through Children Services

When people think of Children Services, most think about investigations and foster care.

But the Lawrence County agency has partnered with the non-profit group Operation Warm to help underserved kids get coats to keep them warm through frigid winter months.

Missy Evans, a Children Services administrator, said they have received 144 coats for Lawrence County kids through the program.

“They are sizes 3T to 18 for teenagers,” she said, adding that the program is a temporary needs program that families have to qualify for. “There is a form they would have to fill out and submit. Once we receive that form and if they qualify, then they can come in and get the coats.”

The coats are new, unused coats and for children 17 and under or age 18 as long as they are still in high school. There is no charge for the coats.

To get a form, families have to call 740-532-3324, extension 6341 and ask for Sidney Rader.

“It is a program that we’re able to get involved with and the agency qualified for,” Evans said. “We are trying to provide the children of our community with more resources and services and improve our outreach. Children Services, our involvement does not always have to be painted as bad. We want to show the community there is more to us than just investigation. We are here to try to help families.”

Right now, Evans is trying to get the word out that these coats are available to kids.

She said the coats arrived in December and despite being on social media, only one request for a coat has come in so far.

Operation Warm is a non-profit organization that has for the past 23 years partnered with community groups to provide coats and shoes to children in need.

In Ohio, Operation Warm works with the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives to distribute coats across the state. In 2020, Operation Warm and OFBCI provided 7,158 coats and 5,004 pairs of shoes to children through 66 organizations located in 38 different counties located throughout Ohio.