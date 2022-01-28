Brenda Horan

Brenda Gail Horan, 63, of South Point, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Horan.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Tri-State Worship Center, South Point, with Pastor Terry Wagner officiating. Burial will follow at White Cottage Cemetery, South Point. Friends and family may visit from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday at Tri-State Worship Center. Friends and family may also visit from 1-10 a.m., Thursday at Tri-State Worship Center.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local food bank or homeless shelter. Wallace Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

