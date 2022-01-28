Impounded vehicle auction set for Saturday

The Ironton Police Department will be hosting an impounded vehicle auction at the city impound lot Saturday.

Gates for the lot, located next to the city garage at North Third and Hecla streets, will open at 10 a.m. and the auction will start at 11 a.m.

Slated to go up for bids are 13 vehicles: a 2002 Pontiac Sunfire, a 2006 Nissan Altima, a 2001 Ford Focus, a 1997 Toyota 4Runner, a 2002 Nissan Maxima, a 2007 Hyundai Sonata, a 1992 Chevrolet van, a 1997 Chevrolet Camaro, a 2004 Jeep Cherokee, a 2017 Nissan Versa, a 1996 Toyota Camry and a 2009 Pontiac G5.

The high bidder will be responsible for the removal of the vehicle on the day of auction. Unless otherwise stated, all vehicles will have a salvage title.

Payments are to be made in cash only. No checks or credit/debit cards will be accepted.

Vehicles have keys, except for the van, Camaro, Cherokee, Versa, Camry and G5.