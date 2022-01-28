Larry Johnson

Larry Michael “Mike” Johnson, 72, of South Point, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Loretta Johnson.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Robby Brown officiating.

Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Friends and family may visit 6-8 p.m. Monday at Wallace Family Funeral Home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.