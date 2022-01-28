Larry Johnson

Published 3:48 pm Friday, January 28, 2022

By Obituaries

Larry Johnson

Larry Michael “Mike” Johnson, 72, of South Point, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Loretta Johnson.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Robby Brown officiating.

Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Friends and family may visit 6-8 p.m. Monday at Wallace Family Funeral Home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

More Obituaries

Charles Waller

Jason Carpenter

Brenda Horan

Ricky Wagner

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you support a half percent sales tax to fund the construction and operation of a new Lawrence County Jail?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...