Published 3:48 pm Friday, January 28, 2022
Larry Johnson
Larry Michael “Mike” Johnson, 72, of South Point, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.
He is survived by his wife, Loretta Johnson.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Robby Brown officiating.
Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Friends and family may visit 6-8 p.m. Monday at Wallace Family Funeral Home.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.