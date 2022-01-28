Minti Settle

Minti Elyse Settle, 38, of Pedro, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at King’s Daughter Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, Jess Franklin Settle.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Bro. Dave Shugg officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

Friends may call Sunday evening from 4-6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home.

To offer the Settle family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.