Ricky Wagner

Ricky L. Wagner, 61, of South Point, died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at his residence.

Ricky was born August 31, 1960, in Ironton, Ohio; a son to the late Myron and Emiley L. (Meeks) Wagner.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hanging Rock Cemetery, Hanging Rock, with Pastor Kelly Stapleton officiating. Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

To offer condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.