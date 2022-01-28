Ricky Wagner

Ricky L. Wagner, 61, of South Point, died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at his residence.

Ricky was born August 31, 1960, in Ironton, Ohio; a son to the late Myron and Emiley L. (Meeks) Wagner.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hanging Rock Cemetery, Hanging Rock, with Pastor Kelly Stapleton officiating. Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

