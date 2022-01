Sharon Lewis

Sharon Kay Lewis, 77, of South Point, died Jan. 25, 2022, at her residence.

Graveside services will be 11:45 a.m. today at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, with Pastor Todd Slaton officiating.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

