Man indicted on murder charge: Woman indicted on child sex-related charges

An Ashland, Kentucky man was indicted for murder in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court this week.

The indictment states Aaron K. Scott, 35, did purposefully cause the death of Anthony Wayne Pemberton, of Kitts Hill, that Scott shot Pemberton in the upper right thigh, leaving him bleeding in a driveway on County Road 53 on Dec. 9.

When deputies arrived, Pemberton was being treated by EMS but was unresponsive to questions. He was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Ironton, but was later pronounced dead.

Additional counts in Scott’s indictment include third-degree felony tampering with evidence, fifth-degree trafficking in marijuana and first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter. Also indicted were Linessa R. Bailey, Ironton, first-degree felony complicity to involuntary manslaughter and fifth-degree felony complicity to trafficking in marijuana; Ronda S. Mitchell, Ashland, Kentucky, third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• A Willow Wood woman faces two counts of Unlawful Sexual Contact With A Minor, according to an indictment in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

A grand jury found that Jodi Rae Ridenour, 34, engaged in sexual conduct with a 14-year-old in violation of the Ohio Revised Code.

The act occurred in Lawrence County, in the time period of Nov. 1, 2021-Dec. 31, 2021, according to the indictment.

• David M. Jenkins, South Point, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound, second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• Kristen L. Mills, Kenova, West Virginia, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine.

• Logan J. Sizemore, Ironton, third-degree felony, making terroristic threats.

• Jessi L. Hanes, South Point, two fifth-degree felony trafficking in fentanyl-related compound, fourth-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs.

• Karen N. Neff, Proctorville, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• Barry E. Vaughn, Ironton, third-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, fourth-degree felony improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, first-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

• Derrick A. Pennington, South Point, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, minor misdemeanor possession of marijuana, minor misdemeanor occupant restraining device, fourth-degree felony grand theft.

• Austin L. Null, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• Adam C. Bailey, South Point, third-degree felony grand theft.

• Ellen C. Miller, South Point, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Roy G. Bentley, Ironton, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Kristopher D. Osborne, Huntington, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• John F. Smith, Franklin Furnace, third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

• Kelly G. Doss, South Point, fourth-degree felony trespass in a habitation.

• Charles R. Johnson, South Point, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Tori Y. Norman, Ashland, Kentucky, fourth-degree felony improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, first-degree misdemeanor possessing a defaced firearm, third-degree felony illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution.

• Zachary A. Holder, South Point, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Ashley Renee Armes, Ashland, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Lyle R. Keeney, Chesapeake, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• Charles A. May, South Point, fourth-degree felony improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

• Lowell F. Ratliff Jr., Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Austin L. Pritchard, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• Ronald E. Johnson, Ironton, second-degree misdemeanor failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony theft.

• Staci L. Stein, Ashland, Kentucky, third-degree felony illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution.

• Christopher A. Mays, Lavalette, West Virginia, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Bryan Keith Shaffer, Proctorville, third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, three counts of second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging,

• Michael Aaron Morris, Ironton, two third-degree felonies aggravated trafficking in drugs, fourth-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Stephen M. Somon, Ironton, fourth-degree felony assault, first-degree misdemeanor theft, first-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

• Carol F. Banfield, Ironton, two counts of fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree misdemeanor driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

• Michael D. Jenkins, Ironton, four counts of third-degree felony trafficking in fentanyl related compound, fifth-degree felony trafficking in cocaine, third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• David Edward Artis, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Brittany D. Dereno, Columbus, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• Tyler R. Madden, Lucasville, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, first-degree misdemeanor driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

• Jody L. Metz, Williamsport, Pennsylvania, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Dylan M. Slone, Chesapeake, fourth-degree felony improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, first-degree misdemeanor driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.