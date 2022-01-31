Brown convenes roundtable with U.S. Treasury, local Ohio officials

WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, hosted a virtual roundtable today with U.S. Treasury Department officials and nearly 200 Ohio mayors, county commissioners and other local leaders to discuss how to spend the resources they received from the American Rescue Plan and ensure local leaders have the information they need.

The American Rescue Plan, passed in 2021, included $350 billion in state and local aid — $195 billion for states and $132 billion for counties, cities and towns.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Treasury adopted the final rule implementing the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program under the American Rescue Plan. Brown convened this roundtable so Ohio leaders could ask questions and make sure they are best positioned to make the most of these funds.

“Again and again I heard from mayors and county commissioners that they needed flexibility in how to spend federal aid and enough time to make those investments wisely,” said Brown. “We took that feedback and made sure the aid we passed in the American Rescue Plan had as much flexibility built in as possible. We wanted this funding to be simple and straightforward, so that local leaders can meet the needs of your communities as we continue to deal with the pandemic.”