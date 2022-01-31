Public comment period open for State Route 141 culvert replacement

Chillicothe — As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation—District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s Environmental Office is seeking public input for a culvert replacement on State Route 141 in Lawrence County.

LAW-SR 141-15.30 (PID: 110835) – It is proposed to replace the structure on State Route 141 at the 15.30-mile mark. The project is located in a rural area of Mason Township. The existing structure is an aluminum box culvert. The structure was built in 1984. The new structure will be a precast reinforced concrete four-sided box culvert with reinforced headwalls on spread footings.

The project will require approximately 0.459 acres of permanent right-of-way. The permanent right-of-way is located along the stream channel, residential lawn and pasture.

No homes or businesses will be removed by the project.

The state detour will be State Route 141 to State Route 378 to State Route 217 to State Route 775 to State Route 141. The detour is approximately 16.5 miles.

The funding for the project is 80 percent federal and 20 percent state. The environmental commitment date is April 1. The project is currently expected to be awarded Jan. 1.

Written comments should be submitted by February 25, or the deadline date that is posted on the website, to: Greg Manson, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor, 650 Eastern Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 E-Mail: greg.manson@dot.ohio.gov

The environmental review, consultation, and other actions required by applicable Federal environmental laws for this project are being, or have been, carried-out by ODOT pursuant to 23 U.S.C. 327 and a Memorandum of Understanding dated Dec. 14, 2020, and executed by FHWA and ODOT.