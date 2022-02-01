Anna Wright

Published 10:47 am Tuesday, February 1, 2022

By Obituaries

Anna Wright

Anna Lynn Wright, 74, of Proctorville, died on Tuesday Jan. 25, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Danny Wright.

A graveside service will Wednesday at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, with Pastor Gordon Rutherford officiating.

There will be no visitation.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

More Obituaries

Eddie Adkins

Isaac Ervin

Geraldine Holder

Herbert Blair

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you support a half percent sales tax to fund the construction and operation of a new Lawrence County Jail?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...