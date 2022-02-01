Anna Wright

Anna Lynn Wright, 74, of Proctorville, died on Tuesday Jan. 25, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Danny Wright.

A graveside service will Wednesday at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, with Pastor Gordon Rutherford officiating.

There will be no visitation.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

