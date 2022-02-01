FOOD: Pulled Beef and Slaw Sliders, Poppy Chow

Pulled Beef and Slaw Sliders

Pulled Beef:

• 2 pieces (about 3 pounds each) beef chuck roast

• 2 tablespoons taco seasoning or barbecue rub

• 1 cup beef bone broth

• 16 ounces Fresh Cravings Chunky Mild Salsa

Salsa and Queso Slaw:

• 16 ounces Fresh Cravings Chunky Mild Salsa

• 16 ounces broccoli slaw blend

• 1/4 cup green onions, sliced

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 cup crumbled queso fresco

• 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

• 1/2 cup mayo

• 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

• 2 tablespoons cilantro (optional)

• slider buns

• Fresh Cravings Salsa

• barbecue sauce

• pickles

• jalapenos

• sliced cheese

• roasted peppers

• onions

To make pulled beef: Season both sides of beef with taco seasoning. Wrap with plastic wrap and place in fridge 2-12 hours before cooking.

Place meat, beef bone broth and salsa in pressure cooker; seal according to pressure cooker directions. Cook on high 60 minutes. Once pressure cooker is safe to open according to instructions, open and let meat rest in liquid 15 minutes.

Remove meat from liquid and place in large bowl. Carefully shred meat. Pour liquid, up to half, over meat while shredding to keep it juicy.

To make salsa and queso slaw: In large bowl, mix salsa, slaw blend, green onions, salt, queso fresco, Dijon mustard, mayo, apple cider vinegar and cilantro, if desired. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until needed.

To assemble sliders, place pulled beef and salsa and queso slaw on buns. Top with salsa, barbecue sauce, pickles, jalapenos, sliced cheese, roasted peppers and onions.

Poppy Chow

• 2 quarts popped popcorn

• 1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter or margarine

• 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

• 1 cup milk or semi-sweet chocolate chips

• 1 cup confectioners’ sugar

Place popcorn in large bowl; set aside. In microwave safe bowl, combine butter, peanut butter and chocolate chips. Microwave 2 minutes; stir until smooth. Pour chocolate mixture over popcorn and stir until well coated. Sprinkle confectioners’ sugar over popcorn and stir until coated. Cool to room temperature before serving. Store in airtight container, refrigerated, up to 24 hours.