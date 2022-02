Geraldine Holder

Geraldine Adkins Holder, 79, of South Point, died on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Best Care Nursing in Wheelersburg.

In keeping with her wishes, she will be cremated and memorial donations should be made to your favorite charity in her honor.

Her ashes will be buried at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Her children have entrusted their mother’s care to the Taylor Brown Family of Brown Funeral Chapel.