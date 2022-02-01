Herbert Blair

Herbert “Herbie” Allen Blair, 62, of Barboursville, West Virginia, has died.

Hall Funeral Home of Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements and the El Hasa Shrine temple of Ashland, Kentucky, will be hosting the memorial service at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

El Hasa can be located right off of the Cannonsburg exit on I-64. The proper address is 13450 KY-180, Ashland, Kentucky.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Herbert Blair’s name to the El Hasa Shrine Temple.

A private interment will follow at a later date.