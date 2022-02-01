Isaac Ervin

Isaac “Ike” Joseph Ervin Jr., 77, of Ironton, died on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky, after a brief illness.

In keeping with his wishes, services will be private.

He will be laid to rest in the Lawrence Furnace Cemetery next to his wife.

Memorial donations should be made to your favorite charity in memory of him.

The family has entrusted his care to the Taylor Brown Family of Brown Funeral Chapel.