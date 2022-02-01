Isaac Ervin

Published 10:37 am Tuesday, February 1, 2022

By Obituaries

Isaac Ervin
Isaac “Ike” Joseph Ervin Jr., 77, of Ironton, died on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky, after a brief illness.
In keeping with his wishes, services will be private.

He will be laid to rest in the Lawrence Furnace Cemetery next to his wife.

Memorial donations should be made to your favorite charity in memory of him.
The family has entrusted his care to the Taylor Brown Family of Brown Funeral Chapel.

More Obituaries

Anna Wright

Eddie Adkins

Geraldine Holder

Herbert Blair

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you support a half percent sales tax to fund the construction and operation of a new Lawrence County Jail?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...