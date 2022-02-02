A ‘point’ed victory

By Tim Gearhart

After a sluggish first quarter, the South Point Pointers picked up the pace and earned a 59-40 victory Saturday afternoon over the Coal Grove Hornets.

“Finally got one,” Coach Travis Wise commented after the game, played at South Point. “Hopefully we get back into a rhythm,” he said.

The teams battled to an 11-11 tie in the first quarter.

Caleb Schneider led the Pointers with 5 points, a pair of 2s and a free throw. Elijah Wilburn had a pair of 2s and Xander Dornan put up 2.

Perry Kingery hit the bucket for a pair of 2s, while Trevor Hankins, Landon Davis and Hunter Staton each had 2 with Elijah Dillon adding a free throw.

South Point established the lead in the second quarter and never looked back. The team put in 19 points in the second. Dornan had a trio of deuces, Schneider and Jake Adams each had a pair of 2 and Schneider added a foul shot. Mason Kazee got 2 at the free throw line.

Coal Grove added only 10 to their score in the second, on 3 point shots from Davis and Braxton Horn, a 2 from Kingery and a pair of free throws from Staton. That gave South Point a 30-21 lead, which they continued to widen in the second half.

The Pointers outscored Coal Grove 17-13 in the third period and 12-6 in the fourth to set the final score.

Hankins added 6 points to the Hornets total in the third period with a 3, a 2 and a free throw. Horn tossed in one from behind the arc while Davis and Staton each had a 2.

Adams had 8 points for South Point including a 3, a pair of 2s and a FT. Schneider had a pair of 2s, Kazee a 3 and Dornon a 2.

A 12-point fourth quarter completed the tally for South Point. Schneider had 5, a 3 and a 2; Malik Pegram picked up 2 points at the free throw line; Josh Childers came off the bench and contributed 2, while Breyden Henshaw got a 2 and a free throw.

The Pointers had 3 players in double figures. Schneider led all scorers with 19, Adams had 12 and Dornon 10. Kingery and Hankins were the top scorers for Coal Grove with 8 each.

Coal Grove 11 10 13 6 = 40

South Point 11 19 17 12 = 59

Coal Grove: Steven Simpson 1 0 0-0 2, John Turner 0 0 2-2 2, Trvor Hankins 2 1 1-2 8, Landon Davis 2 1 0-0 7, Hunter Staton 2 0 2-2 6, Elijah Dillon 0 0 1-3 1, Braxton Horn 0 2 0-0 6, Perry Kingery 4 0 0-0 8. Totals: 11 4 6-9 40. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

South Point: Caleb Schneider 7 1 2-9 19, Jake Adams 4 1 1-1 12, Mason Kazee 2 1 2-2 9, Malik Pegam 0 0 2-9 2, Josh Childers 1 0 0-0 2, Jordan Emalovich 1 0 0-0 2, Breyden Henshaw 1 0 1-1 3, Xander Dornon 5 0 0-0 10. Totals 21 3 8-12 59. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.