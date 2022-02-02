Hornets sting Panthers

By Tim Gearhart

Kelsey Fraley poured in 17 points Saturday afternoon to lead the Coal Grove Lady Hornets to a 50-25 Ohio Valley Conference victory over Chesapeake.

Fraley missed her first four shots in the first quarter but made up for the misses in the second and third periods.

The Lady Hornets got off to a 13-4 lead in the first quarter on 2 pointers from Elli Holmes, Alivia Noel, Abbey Hicks and Rylee Harmon. Harmon also added 3 points from the foul line while Kaleigh Murphy added another 2 free throws.

Emily Duncan and Kate Ball had 2 points each from the field for the Lady Panthers.

Fraley lit up the scoreboard for 7 points in the second period on a 3-point shot, a field goal and two foul shots. Holmes got her second field goal with Kenadee Keaton contributing a shot from the field.

Ball and Erin Hicks had 3s in the second period for the Lady Panthers, with Ball adding 2 from the field and one from the line. Duncan had free throw.

Coal Grove led 24-14 at halftime and put the game out of reach after the break. Fraley got the rest of her game high 17 points in the third quarter with a pair of 3s and a pair of 2s. Murphy hit a 2 and had a free throw to put Coal Grove on top 37-17.

Chesapeake was limited to 3 points in the third quarter and 8 in the fourth. Hannah Webb had all three of the Lady Panthers third quarter points with a 2 and a point from the line.

Brooklyn McComas netted a pair of 3s for Chesapeake in the last quarter while Ball put in another 2.

Abbey Hicks paced the Lady Hornets effort in the final period with three 2 pointers. Murphy had a pair of 2s and a point from the free throw line and Kinsey Keeney picked up 2 points at the foul line.

The Lady Hornets had two players in double figures: Fraley with 17 and Murphy with 11. Ball led Chesapeake with 10 points.

Coal Grove 13 11 13 13 = 50

Chesapeake 4 10 3 8 = 25

Coal Grove: Kelsey Fraley 3 3 2-2 17, Elli Holmes 2 0 0-0 4, Kinsey Keeney 0 0 2-4 2, Alivia Noel 1 0 0-0 2, Kaleigh Murphy 3 0 4-5 11, Abbey Hicks 4 0 0-0 8, Rylee Harmon 1 0 3-3 5, Kenadee Keaton 1 0 0-0 2. Totals 15 3 11-14 50. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

Chesapeake: Emily Duncan 1 0 1-4 3, Kate Ball 3 1 1-2 10, Brooklyn McComas 0 2 0-0 6, Hannah Webb 1 0 1-1 3, Erin Hicks 0 1 0-0 3. Totals: 5 4 3-7 25. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.