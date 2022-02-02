Kenneth Corbin

February 2, 2022

Kenneth Corbin

Kenneth “Kenny” Corbin, 53, of Pedro, died on Jan. 29, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Vernon Furnace Cemetery, with Pastor Ronnie Blagg officiating.  Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, 11 a.m.– 1 p.m. at the funeral home and there will procession to the cemetery leaving at 1 p.m.

To offer the family condolences, visit  www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

