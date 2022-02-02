Lady Hornets sting Pointers in overtime victory

By Tim Gearhart

The Coal Grove Lady Hornets picked up a 43-37 overtime victory over South Point last Thursday in Ohio Valley Conference action in Coal Grove.

Coal Grove rolled up a 13 point first quarter lead and Coach Nick Miller said, “It was the best first quarter of the year.”

Kelsey Fraley drained a pair of 3s. Abbey Hicks netted 5 points, including a 3, and Kaleigh Murphy added the final 5 (three at the foul line) to give the team a 16-3 edge.

Saratine Jackson accounted for South Point’s first quarter scoring with a 3.

But in the second quarter, the Lady Pointers mounted a comeback, outscoring Coal Grove 14-5 to close the gap to 4 at halftime at 21-17.

Sarah Mitchell had a pair of 2s, Emma Saddler fired off a 3, Karmen Bruton had a pair of field goals and a point from the foul line and Jackson added a 2.

Hicks shot another 3 for Coal Grove and Murphy added a field goal as the team struggled.

“South Point kept their heads up, made some shots, and we started to play panicked,” Miller said. “It continued most of the rest of the game.”

The Lady Pointers closed the gap another two points in the third quarter, outscoring Coal Grove 8-6.

Camille Hall had a 6 point performance in the third on 3 field goals. Mitchell had the other 2.

Coal Grove took 12 shots in the quarter but only hit 3 — all by Rylee Harmon.

South Point tied it in the final period at 34. Bruton had a 3 and a free throw, Jackson got her 2nd 3 of the night plus a 2 pointer.

The final period saw Fraley with a field goal and a pair of foul shots; Murphy had a field goal and one from the line.

During regulation play, Coal Grove missed a dozen free throws.

But ironically it was from the line that Coal Grove won the game in the overtime period. While South Point earned 3 points at the foul line in overtime, Coal Grove went 7 of 8, with Murphy added a field goal to set the final score.

“We missed a bunch of free throws (the team was 13-25 at the line),” Miller noted, “but made enough in overtime to win.”

Coal Grove had 3 players in double figures — Murphy with 13, Fraley 12 and Hicks 10. Jackson was South Point’s scoring leader with 10.

South Point 3 14 8 9 3 = 37

Coal Grove 16 5 6 7 9 = 43

South Point: Camille Hall 3 0 1-5 7, Sarah Mitchell 3 0 2-2 8, Emma Saddler 0 1 0-0 3, Karmen Bruton 2 1 2-3 9. Totals: 10 4 5-10 37. Fouls 16. Fouled out: Karmen Bruton.

Coal Grove: Kelsey Fraley 1 2 4-5 12, Elli Holmes 0 0 0-2 0, Kaleigh Murphy 4 0 5-9 13, Abbey Hicks 1 2 2-4 10, Rylee Harmon 3 0 2-5 8. Totals: 9 4 13-25 43. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.