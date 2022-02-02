Redwomen eke out win

It was close, but a win’s a win.

The Rock Hill Redwomen battled to a 44-41 victory Saturday afternoon over the visiting Irish from Huntington St. Joe.

While the visitors only had 5 players on their roster, Rock Hill was missing several of its regular players.

An 8-5 fourth quarter scoring effort was the difference in the game as the team battled to a 36-36 tie at the end of the third quarter.

The Irish led at the end of the first quarter 10-9. They had four players in the scoring column with Amya Damon, Ramey George, Sophie Ransbottom and Julia Preservayi had a 2-point shot each, with Damon and George getting a point each from the foul line.

Hazley Matthews had a pair of 2s for the Redwomen while Hope Easterling added a 2 and Hayden Bailey 3 — a field goal and a foul shot.

Rock Hill bounced back in the second to go up by 3 at the half, 24-21. Aleigha Matney had a 2, Bailey a pair of 2s, Easterling had three 2s and Matthews a deuce and a free throw.

Huntington got those three points back in the third period with Damon getting three 2s and a free throw while Preservati netted a 3, a pair of 2s and a free throw to even the score at 36 all.

Matthews and Easterling combined for 8 points in the final quarter while holding the Irish to 5 to put the game away for the home team. Matthews had a pair of 2s and a pair of free throws while Easterling went 2 for 2 at the line.

Damon and Preservati each had a 2 and George a free throw for the visitors.

Matthews ended the day with a game high 18, plus 6 rebounds and 4 steals. Easterling added 13 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Huntington had two players in double figures — Damon with 17 and Preservati with 12.

Hunt. St. Joe 10 11 15 5 = 41

Rock Hill 9 15 12 8 = 44

Huntington St. Joe: Amya Damon 6 1 2-3 17, Ramey George 2 0 3-6 7, Julia Preservati 4 1 1-2 12, Sophie Ransbottom 1 1 0-0 5. Totals 13 3 6-11 41. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

Rock Hill: Aleigha Matney 1 0 0-0 2, Hayden Bailey 3 0 1-2 7, Hope Easterling 5 0 3-6 13, Hazley Matthews 6 1 3-5 18, Josei Kidd 1 0 2-3 4. Totals: 16 1 9-16 44. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.