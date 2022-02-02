Southern Ohio crews ready for winter storm

With winter weather expected to hit Southern Ohio starting Wednesday and going through Friday, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has crews ready.

The preliminary forecast indicates a prolonged storm that will begin as rain and freezing rain before transitioning to snow. Following the storm, frigid temperatures are expected to move in, extending the threat of icy conditions.

Across the area, crews will begin working 12-hour shifts at midnight to combat ice and snow. Because this storm will begin as rain, crews aren’t able to pretreat since any anti-icing materials used will continuously be washed away.

The amount of ice expected with this storm will create hazardous conditions so travel should be avoided unless absolutely necessary. Power outages due to ice are also possible, which could impact traffic signals throughout the area. If drivers encounter a traffic light that is dark, treat the intersection as a four-way stop and proceed with caution.

Ice and freezing rain can create additional hazardous road conditions, such as fallen trees and branches than can block roadways, which can further slow crews’ ability to clear roads during and after the storm.

The heaviest accumulations of ice and snow are expected through the day on Thursday. Motorists are encouraged to avoid travel if possible, and to exercise extreme caution if travel is necessary.