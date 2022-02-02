Thelma Shope

April 7, 1937–Jan. 31, 2022

Thelma Jean Shope, 84, of Pedro, passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Thelma was born April 7, 1937, in Scioto County, a daughter to the late Willard and Irene (Roof) Markins.

She was also preceded in death on Dec. 29, 1980, by her husband, Carl Gordon Shope.

Mrs. Shope was a graduate of Pedro High School and retired from Oakmont Manor as a cook in 2014. She previously worked at Phillips Funeral Home, Central Hardware and was a caregiver, in addition to 60 years as being a poll worker for the elections.

She was a member of Lawrence Furnace Women’s Auxiliary Club and Church, 4-H Club (Pedro Lads and Lassies). She spent 50 years making apple butter for Lawrence Furnace Church.

She loved attending family reunions and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by son, Michael Lee Shope; sister, Wilma Bare; seven brothers, Harold, Johnny, Arthur, Glen, Paul, Gary and Rick Markins; and two sons-in-law, Joe Hanshaw and Dirk Bolen.

Those left to cherish her memory are four children, Randy (Kathy) Shope, Tammy Hanshaw, Greg (Vineta) Shope and Cathy (Bob Wolfe) Knipp, all of Pedro; nine grandchildren, Marty Shope, Josh Shope, Annie Bentley, Eric Shope, Mindy Shope, Shelbey Graybeal, Corey Shope, Andrew Knipp and Carla Carroll; 15 great-grandchildren, Zack, Noah, Ayden, Ashton, Carson, Leigha, Chace, Bridget, Larissa, Lukas, Leyton, Natalie, Chloe, Maddox and Sloane; daughter-in-law, Trina Pulver; and four sisters-in-law, Janie, Gennie, Gisela and Linda Markins

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Brother Billy McFann officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, 11:00 A.M. until time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lawrence Furnace Church, Pedro, Ohio.

To offer the Shope family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.