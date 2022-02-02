Troopers respond after school bus drops into ditch

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 2, 2022

By Heath Harrison

MASON TOWNSHIP — Some students going to school at Symmes Valley had a startle on Monday morning when a bus dropped off the road into a ditch.

Trooper Webb, of the Ohio Highway Patrol, said the bus, which was full of students and traveling on County Road 64 at 7:47 a.m., was backing into a driveway, which was a usual turnaround spot for the driver.

But due to snow, Webb said the driver was not able to see a ditch and backed into it, causing the bus to drop about a foot and a half.

Webb said there were no injuries from the incident. One student was checked out on the scene and had no issues and proceeded on to school.

