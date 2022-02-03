Alice Marcum-Woodburn

Alice Faye Marcum-Woodburn, 59, of Coal Grove, died on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

She is survived by her husband, Blaine R. Woodburn.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

