Anita Dingess

Anita Marie Dingess, 45, of Palm Coast, Florida, died on Jan. 28, 2022.

Anita is survived by her husband, Phillip Dingess Jr.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home Proctorville, officiated by Rev. Roger Mooney and Rev. James Bolen. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens Barboursville, West Virginia.

Visitation will be from 6-8p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home.

