Diane Smith

Diane Louise Miller Smith died in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

In 1939, Diane was born at the young age of 0 and she grew up in Ironton, with her parents, Dr. Thomas and Wilma Miller and little sister, Marge.

Diane was reportedly the prettiest in her high school, and valedictorian, in 1956. She went to university at the women’s college of Miami University (Western University).

She was a super-nerd (but again super-mega-foxy-awesome-hot) and unsurprisingly many men were interested in her hand (and other hand, and rest of her, etc).

She then transferred to Ohio University where she ended up stalking and subsequently dating the most popular guy, Jack Smith, who was infamous around campus for feeding tortoises meth to win tortoise races. (It was a different time.)

Diane graduated with a degree in Zoology and married her soulmate, Jack. They had two lovely children Margaret (Peggy) and Thomas and lived exciting lives traveling around the world to countries such as Malaysia, the Philippines, Greece and Texas.

Diane worked as a teacher in many diverse settings such as when a child set a desk on fire (DM for more details), and later as a tax preparer.

She then settled down in Sandusky, to pursue her hobbies of riding the Top Thrill Dragster and eating at Toft’s.

She built strong friendships at Trinity United Methodist Church and often volunteered at Firelands Regional Medical Center.

She was also the mom of many good dogs, Cider, Annie and Zuki and two cheeky dogs, Kosmo and Brandy.

She had two children-in-laws, Debra Smith (neigh Sobolewski) and Nick Geary.

She had three grandchildren, Emma, Lizzy and Catherine, whom she mistakenly trusted to write her obituary.

Services will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, Sandusky, on April 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. and graveside services on April 13, 2022, at noon at Woodland Cemetery in Ironton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 214 E. Jefferson, Sandusky OH 44870.