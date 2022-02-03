Frances Willis

Sept. 21, 1933–Feb. 2, 2022,

Frances Willis, 88, of Ironton, was reunited in heaven with her husband on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, leaving from her home of 53 years in Ironton.

The Lawrence County native was born Sept. 21, 1933, a daughter of the late Mae E. Sanders Rowe and the late William Rowe.

Frances loved working alongside her daughter in her retail business and enjoyed playing bingo, but most of all, she loved her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Willis (2016); a grandson, Timmy Ray Willis, and six brothers; Herman Ray, Harley, Sam, Willard, Charles, and Vernon Rowe.

She is survived by three daughters, Teresa (Robert) Bryant, Debbie (James) Virgin and Glenna (Scott) Jenkins; a son, Timothy Ray (Karen) Willis; a brother, Bernard Rowe; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday in the Sugar Creek Church, with Pastor Mike Long Officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery.

Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.

The family has entrusted her care to the Taylor Brown family of Brown Funeral Chapel.