ASHLAND — Due to incoming Winter Storms, the following performances at the Paramount Arts Center have been rescheduled:

Wynonna Judd: June 24th, 2022

Kansas: June 9th, 2022

All tickets purchased will automatically transfer to the new event date. For event or ticketing questions, please contact the Paramount Arts Center at Box.Office@ParamountArtsCenter.com or call 606-324-0007.