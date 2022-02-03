Museum seeks items for WWII display

Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 3, 2022

By Heath Harrison

The William C. Lambert Museum and Archives is planning a World War II exhibit for this spring and summer and is seeking information and items from the public. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

The William C. Lambert Museum and Archive is planning an expanded exhibit this year to honor those from the area who served in World War II.

The museum, located in the back of the Ironton City Center, contains artifacts from the career of Lambert, a famed World War I flying ace, as well as other veterans from the region.

Amy Wilson, a member of the museum’s board, said they are aiming to create displays to be put up in cases for spring/summer prior to this year’s Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade.

They are seeking information on local World War II veterans, as well as photos.

Wilson said the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library has set aside rooms and times, where someone from the museum will be available to scan and/or collect photos and memorabilia, as well as record details of military service.

These sessions, for veterans and friends and family members, will take place in the library’s Genealogy room from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, and in its meeting room from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The Briggs Lawrence County Public Library is located at 321 S. Fourth St. in Ironton.

