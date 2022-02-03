Patricia Thacker

Patricia (Patty) Eaton Thacker, 85, died on Jan. 15, 2022 in Gainesville, Florida, at UF Shands Hospital.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will be held at Miller Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Proctorville United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.