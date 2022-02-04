Girl Scout cookie season is here

2022 kicks off with arrival 6,000 boxes of cookies

ASHLAND, Ky. – Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road kicked off the 2022 Cookie Season with a 27 percent increase in initial cookie orders.

Local troops, staff, and volunteers worked together on a snowy Friday morning on the Ashland Town Center lot to collect truckloads or cookies and assemble and fulfill orders.

As the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program globally, the annual Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

All proceeds from Kentucky cookie sales stay local, supporting the vital programming and activities that leave a lasting impact on Kentucky’s young women.

Recognized as the premier leadership opportunity for female ambition in Kentucky, Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road serves more than 8,000 girls and young women in 66 Kentucky counties and one, Lawrence, in Ohio.

With opportunities around the world, GSKWR advocates creativity and free choice, encouraging girls and young women to explore their passions and cultivate change through a focus on life skills, STEM, entrepreneurship and outdoor experiences.

Through corporate partnerships in the State of Kentucky, GSKWR is creating a critical career pipeline of intelligent women leaders.

To learn more about how Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road is creating experiential and leadership opportunities, you can visit www.gskentucky.org.