Dragons bring the fire

By Tim Gearhart

For The Ironton Tribune

Will Davis had five and Chase Allen had four.

Aiden Porter had two. Noah Marcum and Ben Southard each had one.

And with those 13 3-point shots, the Fairland Dragons handily rolled over Rock Hill’s Redmen in Ohio Valley Conference basketball action Tuesday night on The Hill.

Combined with another 19 shots from the field and a pair of free throws, the result was a 79-45 running clock victory for the visiting Dragons.

Davis, Allen and Porter combined for 52 points in the Ohio Valley Conference matchup. The win improves Fairland’s record to 15-4 overall and 9-2 in the OVC. Rock Hill falls to 6-11 overall and 2-9 in the league.

Fairland rushed out to a 27-13 first quarter lead. Davis led the charge with a 10-point performance, including his first three. In all, Fairland put four 3s on the scoreboard in the opening period with Allen getting two and Porter one.

The Dragons widened their lead by 7 in the second quarter to take a commanding 42-21 lead to the locker room at halftime.

Fairland put the game away in the third period on a 20-6 run that saw Davis and Allen burn a pair of 3s each.

Rock Hill won the fourth quarter 18-17. Owen Hankins got 8 of his 18 points in the final period for Rock Hill. But by then the clock was running after the margin reached 35.

Fairland placed three players in double digits. Davis led with 22, Allen with 16 and Porter with 14. Steeler Leep had four rebounds for the Dragons and an assist.

Two Redmen were in double figures, Hankins with 18 and Brayden Adams 11. Hankins also pulled down four rebounds.

Fairland 27 15 20 17 = 79

Rock Hill 13 8 6 18 = 45

Fairland: Will Davis 4 2 1-2 22, Aiden Porter 4 2 0-1 14, Zion Martin 0 1 0-0 2, J.D. Thacker 3 0 0-0 6, Noah Marcum 1 1 0-0 5, Chase Allen 4 2 0-0 16, Ben Southard 0 1 0-0 3, Brycen Hunt 0 3 1-2 7, Brody Buchannan 0 2 0-3 4. Totals 13 19 2-7 79. Fouls: 10. Fouled Out: None.

Rock Hill: Noah Dodridge 0 0 2-2 2, Owen Hankins 2 5 2-3 18, Brayden Adams 1 3 2-2 11, Victor Day 1 1 0-0 5, Braydon Malone 0 2 0-0 4, Lane Smith 0 1 1-2 3. Totals: 4 13 7-9 45. Fouls: 5. Fouled Out: None.