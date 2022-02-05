EDITORIAL: Reaching the top of ranks

Last month, two members of BSA Troop 106 made history for the region.

Ben and Sami Anderson were honored for earning the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest a scout can attain.

The two, both seniors at St. Joseph High School, are the first set of twins to become Eagle Scouts for the Frontier District, which serves southern Ohio and northern Kentucky.

Both of the Andersons have a long history in the Scouts, serving in leadership positions and are often seen at events in the community in which the group assists.

And this community work was seen in their service projects. Ben installed and etched an identification stone for the Ironton Parish Communities Parish Life Center, while Sami identified and indexed 950 graves at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Sami will be the first female Eagle for the Frontier District, since changes were made to allow girls to reach the rank.

Ironton’s Scouts have been leaders in that change, with both boy and girl scouting groups under the Troop 106 banner.

We commend both Ben and Sami for this well-deserved honor and thank them for all they have done to attain it. Both have shown that they are true leaders and will have a bright future in the community.