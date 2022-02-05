LCDD plans Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month events

Annual Chili Fest to return March 12

COAL GROVE — March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in the United States. The designation, proclaimed by President Ronald Regan in 1987, who called upon Americans to provide the “encouragement and opportunities” necessary for people with developmental disabilities to reach their full potential, has been commemorated for 35 years.

Locally, the Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities, the public agency responsible for funding and overseeing services for individuals with developmental disabilities across their life span, as well as providing services through Early Intervention and Open Door School programs, will organize and host events to raise awareness.

“Our annual Chili Fest & Craft Show event, a staple in the community for many years, will be held this year after being canceled the past two years due to COVID-19,” Julie Monroe, Lawrence County DD superintendent, said.

The event, which has been downsized to allow for more spacing between chili cookers and vendors, will be held at the Open Door School, located on the Lawrence County DD Campus at 606 Carlton Davidson Lane in Coal Grove from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, March 12. Admission is $1, with proceeds going to the Open Door School Boosters, or a donation of a canned food item.

In addition to activities such as a cake walk, raffle drawings, craft vendors and chili contest, information about Lawrence County DD services will be available. There will also be a video presentation that highlights some of the accomplishments of individuals served.

Disabilities Awareness Month will be formally acknowledged by the Lawrence County Commissioners at their meeting scheduled for March 1 at the Lawrence County Courthouse. The Commissioners will approve a proclamation declaring March DD Awareness Month in Lawrence County. Individuals served, their families and providers are encouraged to attend. Purple pinwheels will adorn the Fourth Street side of the courthouse while the dome will be lit purple for the month, as a reminder of the contributions of Lawrence County residents with developmental disabilities.

“We are extremely grateful for the support shown by the Lawrence County Commissioners, and will collaborate with all of our stakeholders to assure Lawrence County is a place where all people feel they belong and have an opportunity to contribute,” Monroe said.

For more information about Developmental Disabilities month or the Lawrence County DD program, contact the administrative office at 740-532-7401, or visit the website at www.lawrencedd.org.