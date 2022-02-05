Shelter Donation

Ironton Elks Lodge presents Lawrence County Domestic Violence Taskforce with a donation. Pictured left to right are Cody Wise, Lecturing Knight and founder of Wise Guys Restaurant, Autumn Vallandingham, lodge secretary, Beth Collins-Bell, LCDVT coordinator, and Chris Perry, Exalted Ruler. To continue support of the LCDVT, the Elks Lodge and Wise Guys are partnering to host the St. Valentine’s Day Soiree on Saturday, Feb. 12 beginning at 7 p.m. Donations will be collected at the event. For more information, contact Ironton Elks Lodge 177 or Wise Guys restaurant. (Submitted Photo)