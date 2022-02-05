Summer food service program announced

COLUMBUS — To increase participation in summer meal programs, the Ohio Department of Education is seeking local nonprofit agencies to participate as sponsors or sites for this year’s Summer Food Service Program.

The Summer Food Service Program ensures that children ages 1-18 continue to receive nutritious meals during the summer break from school, when they do not have access to school breakfast or lunch. In summer 2021, Ohio served more than 78 million meals at more than 2,000 sites through U.S. Department of Agriculture nationwide waivers for the Summer Nutrition Programs.

Through the program, free meals are provided at schools, colleges and universities, nonprofit organizations, parks, camps, community centers, swimming pools, libraries, low-income housing complexes and more. Sponsoring organizations receive reimbursement to cover the costs of providing nutritious meals and snacks to children in eligible areas. Nonprofit organizations offering summer activities for children living in low-income areas also are encouraged to apply.

“Children need wholesome, healthy foods year-round to learn and grow. The Summer Food Service Program ensures children can continue to benefit from the satisfying meals and proper nutrition they need throughout the summer months,” Stephanie Siddens, interim superintendent