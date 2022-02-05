Treats for sweets

Pastry Princess’s Bake Shop offers baked goods, breakfast and lunch items

RUSSELL, Ky. — Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and a new bakery in downtown Russell has options available for those looking for a gift.

“We’re offering chocolate dipped strawberries and sweetheart cakes,” owner Lisa Childers said.

Located at 444 Belfonte Street, Pastry Princess’s Bake Shop, decked out for the holiday, has been in operation since Sept. 13.

“We offer baked goods — cakes, donuts and breakfast foods and muffins,” she said of their regular products. “And we do custom ordering and some catering.”

She said they “offer pretty much what anyone asks for, and, in addition to the baked items, they also serve soups, salads and wraps for lunch.

“We try to cover everybody’s needs,” she said.

She said that one of their most popular items is the pepperoni roll, noting that customers have driven from West Virginia, where they were declared the official state food by the Legislature, to obtain them.

“I had no idea at first,” Childers said.

Childers, a New Hampshire native, said she baked out of her house for three years before opening the shop, which employs four people.

“It’s been going really well,” she said of business. “People are really excited to see more things for downtown.”

The shop will be the first of two for Childers. She plans to open a second location, Pastry Princess 2, nearby at 501 Belfonte St. at the site of the former Bigfoot Dairy bar.

She said it will offer all the traditional items of a dairy bar — ice cream, shakes, hamburgers and pizzas.

“And it will be the home of the Russell Bigfoot,” she said of that business, slated to open in spring.

Pastry Princess’s Bake Shop is open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. More information can be found on their Facebook page.