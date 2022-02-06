Dog tag deadline extended

Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 6, 2022

By Heath Harrison

Late fees to be applied at end of month

The Lawrence County Commission voted last week to extend the deadline for dog tags until the end of February.

This is because of the weather and due to COVID,” Denise Paulus, director of the Lawrence County animal shelter, said.

Paulus said, as a result, late fees will not be applied until the end of the month.

Tags are good for one year and cost $16, or $12 for those who can show the pet has been spayed or neutered.

Paulus said tags can be purchased at the shelter, Jim’s Bait and Tackle in Proctorville, Dickess Market in Kitts Hill, or South Point Storage in South Point.

Paulus said they can also be purchased online, which she encourages the public to do, because of COVID, but adds that there is a processing fee for that option.

In other shelter news, Paulus said they are currently at work renovating their cat manor and work on that project should be complete soon.

