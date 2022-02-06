State of Ohio regulates hotel sheets, blankets

Dear Lawyer Mark: A friend of mine told me that hotels don’t change the blankets and bed spreads after every guest; they only change the sheets and pillowcases.

If that’s true, I can’t be more disgusted.

Is there any type of law saying how often the bed items need to be changed? — Camping Out From Now On

Dear Camping: Believe it or not, there is an Ohio statute that regulates bedding in hotels. Revised Code Section 3731.12 provides that the sheets and pillowcases must be changed daily if a guest requests it. They must also be changed prior to a new guest renting the room.

As to the other bedding, the statutes are not as demanding.

RC Section 3731.13 states merely that the bedding must be “thoroughly aired, disinfected, and kept clean.”

Furthermore, no bedding shall be used that is infested with bedbugs or vermin. This statute, which also requires floors, carpets, walls, and ceilings to be kept sanitary, is not nearly as specific as the one listed above.

The “bedsheet statute” goes so far as to say that the top sheet must be at least ninety inches in length, and must be made of white cotton or linen.

Now you know why they don’t have more colorful sheets.

Dear Lawyer Mark: This may sound like a weird question, but I’m really hoping you can answer it.

I’m 18 and my girlfriend is 15. We’ve decided that we want to get married, but since she is under 18, I’m not sure that we can.

Her mom says it’s OK with her, but when she wrote her dad in prison, he said no.

We really love each other and want to be together forever.

Can you help? — Hopelessly In Love

Dear Hopelessly: Well, first of all, a 15 year old girl in today’s society should probably be more concerned about her upcoming 9th grade history test than picking someone to spend the rest of her life with.

The extremely high divorce rate today, especially among those who marry at a young age, should be enough to make most kids reconsider.

As to the legalities, Ohio requires that for a couple to be married on their own consent, the male must be at least 18 years old and the female 16 years old.

If either party is underage, consent must be received from that person’s parents or guardian.

There are some exceptions outlined in Revised Code 3101.01 as to what parents need not give their consent, and one of those exceptions listed is a parent housed in a penal institution.

Therefore, if your girlfriend’s mother does grant her consent, the probate court can give you a marriage license.

